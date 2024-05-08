Park Studio Alpha 0.1.1.A

This patch includes the following bug fixes:
- Load tiles that have an invalid thumbnail will now have the correct color for the hover and click outline.
- The hanging lantern now produces light.
- Track rotation issues have been fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch includes the following bug fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update