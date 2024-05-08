 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Park Studio update for 8 May 2024

Park Studio Alpha 0.1.1.A

Share · View all patches · Build 14301871 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 11:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes the following bug fixes:

  • Load tiles that have an invalid thumbnail will now have the correct color for the hover and click outline.
  • The hanging lantern now produces light.
  • Track rotation issues have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2832221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link