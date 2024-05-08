 Skip to content

Supersonic Bridge Racing Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Update v3.3.3: New Local Multiplayer, Fantasy Basel Competition 🏆

Share · View all patches · Build 14301827 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Local Multiplayer mode. Two players build a track at the same time ⚔️ then they both race on the faster track 🏎️.

🏆 Competition in the single-player going on until the 20th of May.

Sign-up for the playtest: https://supersonicbridgeracing.ch/playtest-signup and play the level FABA2024. (fastest times wins 55 CHF, one lucky participant wins 25 CHF) 🏆

Features

  • New Local Multiplayer Mode!

    • 2 Players create a track at the same time, the faster one gets a point
    • Both race on the faster track, the faster Racer gets a point
    • First to get 4 points wins

  • New Competition Level

    • Play FABA2024 and win 55 CHF.

Small features / tweaks

  • Speedlines when reaching higher speeds
  • Level Detail view in Single-player (allows you to see the leaderboard before playing)
  • B to go back in menus
  • New Collision sounds
  • New Background Music Selection
  • Long press for some actions to avoid loosing your track-data
  • Builder handling
  • Racer handling

Fixes

  • Fixed visual holes in Track
  • More accurate collision detection for track Building
  • (building) Invisible collision box at start of track was fixed
  • Racer should not get stuck on the track anymore
  • Music should be muted when alt-tab
  • UI working on ultrawide screens

Please join the discord and tell me what you think!
Supersonic Bridge Racing Discord

