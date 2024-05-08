Update v3.3.3: New Local Multiplayer, Fantasy Basel Competition 🏆

Share · View all patches · Build 14301827 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

New Local Multiplayer mode. Two players build a track at the same time ⚔️ then they both race on the faster track 🏎️.

🏆 Competition in the single-player going on until the 20th of May.

Sign-up for the playtest: https://supersonicbridgeracing.ch/playtest-signup and play the level FABA2024. (fastest times wins 55 CHF, one lucky participant wins 25 CHF) 🏆

Features

New Local Multiplayer Mode! 2 Players create a track at the same time, the faster one gets a point Both race on the faster track, the faster Racer gets a point First to get 4 points wins

New Competition Level Play FABA2024 and win 55 CHF.



Small features / tweaks

Speedlines when reaching higher speeds

Level Detail view in Single-player (allows you to see the leaderboard before playing)

B to go back in menus

New Collision sounds

New Background Music Selection

Long press for some actions to avoid loosing your track-data

Builder handling

Racer handling

Fixes

Fixed visual holes in Track

More accurate collision detection for track Building

(building) Invisible collision box at start of track was fixed

Racer should not get stuck on the track anymore

Music should be muted when alt-tab

UI working on ultrawide screens

Please join the discord and tell me what you think!

Supersonic Bridge Racing Discord