Update v3.3.3: New Local Multiplayer, Fantasy Basel Competition 🏆

New Local Multiplayer mode. Two players build a track at the same time ⚔️ then they both race on the faster track 🏎️.
🏆 Competition in the single-player going on until the 20th of May.
Sign-up for the playtest: https://supersonicbridgeracing.ch/playtest-signup and play the level FABA2024. (fastest times wins 55 CHF, one lucky participant wins 25 CHF) 🏆
Features
-
New Local Multiplayer Mode!
- 2 Players create a track at the same time, the faster one gets a point
- Both race on the faster track, the faster Racer gets a point
- First to get 4 points wins
-
New Competition Level
- Play FABA2024 and win 55 CHF.
Small features / tweaks
- Speedlines when reaching higher speeds
- Level Detail view in Single-player (allows you to see the leaderboard before playing)
- B to go back in menus
- New Collision sounds
- New Background Music Selection
- Long press for some actions to avoid loosing your track-data
- Builder handling
- Racer handling
Fixes
- Fixed visual holes in Track
- More accurate collision detection for track Building
- (building) Invisible collision box at start of track was fixed
- Racer should not get stuck on the track anymore
- Music should be muted when alt-tab
- UI working on ultrawide screens
Please join the discord and tell me what you think!
Supersonic Bridge Racing Discord
