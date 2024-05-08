Parts of the inn UI had been bugged since updating for steam deck resolutions, that has now been fixed. Along with a minor issue with door traps and Legendary Burglary skill.
Monsters of Mican update for 8 May 2024
Minor fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2745661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update