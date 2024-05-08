 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monsters of Mican update for 8 May 2024

Minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14301794 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:32:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Parts of the inn UI had been bugged since updating for steam deck resolutions, that has now been fixed. Along with a minor issue with door traps and Legendary Burglary skill.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2745661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link