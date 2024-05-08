Update 1.16.1 - Now Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hunters,

Thank you for joining us in Desolation's Wake! What a wonderful epilogue to our Tides trilogy. More information on what's next is coming soon.

~ The Hunt Team

The new Weapons, their variants, and their Custom Ammo have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.

Rifles

Caldwell Marathon—Bloodline Rank 1

Caldwell Marathon Poison Ammo—2nd unlock in the Caldwell Marathon Weapon Family

Caldwell Marathon Full Metal Jacket Ammo—3rd unlock in the Caldwell Marathon Weapon Family

Caldwell Marathon Swift—4th unlock in the Caldwell Marathon Weapon Family

Mako 1895 Carbine—Bloodline Rank 1

Mako 1895 Carbine Claw—2nd unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family

Mako 1895 Carbine Explosive Ammo—3rd unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family

Mako 1895 Carbine Aperture—4th unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family

Mako 1895 Carbine Full Metal Jacket Ammo—5th unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family

Shotguns

Caldwell Rival 78 Dragon Breath—3rd unlock in the Caldwell Rival 78 Weapon Family

Crown & King Auto-5 Flechette—4th unlock in the Crown & King Auto-5 Weapon Family

Retirement

Retiring Hunters now grants 10,000 Bloodline XP

Developer’s note: In Update 1.16, we reduced the Bloodline XP rewards for Hunter retirement significantly—we acknowledge your frustrations with this change. With more available data and a better understanding of the implications to the Live Environment, we’ve decided to increase the XP reward to be more in line with the updated threshold for retirement. Retiring Hunters is still more difficult, but should be worthwhile pursuing again.

Other

Disabled certain parameters that unfairly allowed increased visibility.