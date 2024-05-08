Update 1.16.1 - Now Live!

Hunters,
Thank you for joining us in Desolation's Wake! What a wonderful epilogue to our Tides trilogy. More information on what's next is coming soon.
~ The Hunt Team
Meta
The new Weapons, their variants, and their Custom Ammo have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.
Rifles
- Caldwell Marathon—Bloodline Rank 1
- Caldwell Marathon Poison Ammo—2nd unlock in the Caldwell Marathon Weapon Family
- Caldwell Marathon Full Metal Jacket Ammo—3rd unlock in the Caldwell Marathon Weapon Family
- Caldwell Marathon Swift—4th unlock in the Caldwell Marathon Weapon Family
- Mako 1895 Carbine—Bloodline Rank 1
- Mako 1895 Carbine Claw—2nd unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family
- Mako 1895 Carbine Explosive Ammo—3rd unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family
- Mako 1895 Carbine Aperture—4th unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family
- Mako 1895 Carbine Full Metal Jacket Ammo—5th unlock in the Mako 1895 Carbine Weapon Family
Shotguns
- Caldwell Rival 78 Dragon Breath—3rd unlock in the Caldwell Rival 78 Weapon Family
- Crown & King Auto-5 Flechette—4th unlock in the Crown & King Auto-5 Weapon Family
Retirement
- Retiring Hunters now grants 10,000 Bloodline XP
Developer’s note: In Update 1.16, we reduced the Bloodline XP rewards for Hunter retirement significantly—we acknowledge your frustrations with this change. With more available data and a better understanding of the implications to the Live Environment, we’ve decided to increase the XP reward to be more in line with the updated threshold for retirement. Retiring Hunters is still more difficult, but should be worthwhile pursuing again.
Other
- Disabled certain parameters that unfairly allowed increased visibility.
- Fixed an issue that caused a bullet to be floating in the air next to the Mako 1895 Carbine and its variants.
- Fixed the timing on the Thundershower phases to be in line with the intended changes of Update 1.16.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Dolch 96 Deadeye to be missing a blur mask when aiming in ADS.
- Fixed an issue with the shot audio and muzzle flash for the Springfield Krag and its variants while using Full Metal Jacket Ammo.
Changed depots in latest branch