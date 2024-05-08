 Skip to content

NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 8 May 2024

Selection menu cosmetics and revision of some shots.

Hello, a few minor changes in Nanoforce.
1 The menu has been redesigned so that the player knows which game mode they are entering: in Arcade mode, the color is orange, in Story mode, it is blue, and in "Green" mode, it is naturally green.
When the player remains on the "Story" tab or on the "B-plan," text is displayed to clarify the story and add initial context.

2, I made some slight modifications to two sets: the "retractors" and the "needle driver," by adding a new texture and a slight "homing" effect to the front shot of the needle driver, and two additional firing points to the seeker shot of the retractors.

