Strongloween: The Escape update for 8 May 2024

Update 4.08

Build 14301509 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 11:09:06 UTC

Small last minute update because I realized that hidden gold coins were not counted in a specific location if a specific action was not initiated.
So I had to change the number of gold coin piles in the backyard. (Behind the barracks)

