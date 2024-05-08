Small last minute update because I realized that hidden gold coins were not counted in a specific location if a specific action was not initiated.
So I had to change the number of gold coin piles in the backyard. (Behind the barracks)
Strongloween: The Escape update for 8 May 2024
Update 4.08
