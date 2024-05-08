 Skip to content

Vivaland: Dream House update for 8 May 2024

Patch Note #1.1 (Cursor fix, Glass walls)

Share · View all patches · Build 14301388 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock—or rather, click-click, fellow builders!

We're excited to share some handy updates designed to streamline your experience. Dive into this small patch, packed with fixes and exciting new features.🔥

  1. Cursor lag fix — your movements should now be smooth and swift.

  2. Refined the camera controls enhancing sensitivity and introducing middle-click panning for better navigation.

  3. Copy tool to the top bar for effortless, one-click item duplication, and now you will also be able to copy the color of wall & floor surfaces.

  4. Color-change fixes for: Wooden Counter Dishwasher, Gothic Kitchen Cabinet Corner, Victorian Bathroom Hanger, Oakwood Stool, Round Rug

…. and a very highly requested feature …🥁…

  1. 😱Window for curved (and also normal) walls: You can now transform walls into glass windows with just a click. How's that for transparency?

🐞🐞If you encounter any bugs or just want to chat about the game, suggest improvements, or connect with other players, our Discord doors are always open (no need to knock).

Thank you for your continuous feedback. Stay tuned for more updates

