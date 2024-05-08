Fixes & Improvements - v0.5.0.76

As usual with a large update, i've noticed a couple of issues. Fees for visitors were mixed up, visitor needed to free up canteen, and a visitor save file probs. However i've got a couple visitor improvements in as well. Visitors at jukebox will move to a free spot, rather than multiple on one space. Visitors colour is now always white, so can tell difference from human workers more easily. New animation when visitors are enjoying your jukebox.

Patch notes:-

Improve: Keep visitors space suits white.

Improve: Visitors now have a basic dance animation.

Improve: Visitors move to a free space if listening to jukebox and on same spot as someone else.

Fix: Visitors canteen use (recreation), clear when finished.

Fix: On load, visitors paths need recreating.

Fix: Incorrect charges returned from recreation type.

Nick