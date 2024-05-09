[v1.28.0]You can now download and use only the sample models you need

Share · View all patches · Build 14301351 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 06:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.28.0 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected results when drawing directly on the textures of shoe templates in the 3D view if mirroring was disabled

Improved an issue where using a blur tool while painting over texture seams in the 3D view, such as on a model's back, might not work as expected

Minor updates to AvatarSample_A, B, and C

■ Changes

Changed the app so that you can download and use only the sample models you need

This change allows you to reduce the storage space required by VRoid Studio.

See the article below to learn more.

▼How to use sample models

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/31627266179865

※On v1.27.0 and earlier versions you can continue using the sample models as usual.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

How to use sample models

Click (or tap on iPad) the sample model you want to start downloading.



