 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境（The Lost Village） update for 8 May 2024

May 8th V1.17 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 14301331 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fixes】

  1. Fixed the issue of the "Bodhi Position" and "Altruistic Intent" features not functioning.
  2. Fixed the problem with the effects of certain laws, such as Lava Burst and Mountain Fire, not working properly in the sect.
  3. Corrected the issue with the incorrect restoration of health values for certain laws, including Treefall and Wild Growth.
  4. Addressed the issue where summoned creatures like Ghost Bats and Night Sprites were not inflicting enemies with poison.
  5. Resolved the issue with the skill "Purification" not properly restoring health.
  6. Fixed the problem with some skill effects having incorrect orientations.
  7. Rectified the issue of disciples getting stuck in certain maps during the sect war.
  8. Fixed the issue of character attributes increasing upon opening the character's physical and internal interface.
    【Adjustments and Optimizations】
  9. Optimized the movements of monsters in the Bloodlust Zone.
  10. Adjusted the inheritance attributes of the summoned creature "Ghost Bat" to mitigate excessive damage from the fix for poison effects.
  11. Optimized the display of boss and personal buff states.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link