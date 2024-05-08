May 8th V1.17 Update Notice

【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed the issue of the "Bodhi Position" and "Altruistic Intent" features not functioning.
- Fixed the problem with the effects of certain laws, such as Lava Burst and Mountain Fire, not working properly in the sect.
- Corrected the issue with the incorrect restoration of health values for certain laws, including Treefall and Wild Growth.
- Addressed the issue where summoned creatures like Ghost Bats and Night Sprites were not inflicting enemies with poison.
- Resolved the issue with the skill "Purification" not properly restoring health.
- Fixed the problem with some skill effects having incorrect orientations.
- Rectified the issue of disciples getting stuck in certain maps during the sect war.
- Fixed the issue of character attributes increasing upon opening the character's physical and internal interface.
【Adjustments and Optimizations】
- Optimized the movements of monsters in the Bloodlust Zone.
- Adjusted the inheritance attributes of the summoned creature "Ghost Bat" to mitigate excessive damage from the fix for poison effects.
- Optimized the display of boss and personal buff states.
Changed files in this update