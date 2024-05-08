 Skip to content

Bardic: Quest for Love update for 8 May 2024

Hot Fix #18

Hot Fix #18 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:09:39 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes
Reworked Saveing System to Fix Critical Bug that prevented players from advancing Naomi and Glasses's story points (and possibly other heroes).
Sadly previous save files will not be compatible.

Tavern Skills are now locked initially. Players will have to find heroes outside in the city and talk to the heroes to unlock more Tavern Skills to use in Tavern Management.

Planned Features:
Feature 1: When talking to the Bed
The sleep bed will have 3 options:
"Sleep until Tavern Opening (Play Tavern Management)"
or
"Sleep until Tomorrow (Skip Tavern Management)"
or
"Stay awake (Cancel)"

Feature 2: Make Getting Tavern Skills advance time by 1 hour.

Feature 3: Add a button to Fast-forward Story Points.

Feature 4: Ability to choose which file you want to save over.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2597481
Windows 64-bitDLC 2837650English Depot 2837650
