 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 8 May 2024

1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14301197 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 09:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new skin you can unlock for beating the boss rush mode (Something I forgot to add last minute)
  • Fixed a bug with softlocking when dying too many times in the Boss Rush / Boss Practice Mode
  • Added additional platforms to the alternative endings when you have the 'Additional Platforms' difficulty settings ON
  • Various additional platforms added in ladybug rooms for the 'Additional Platforms' difficulty setting
  • Fixed a bug with lowering difficulty on saves not working unless you had a save in slot 4

Changed files in this update

Windows English Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link