- Added a new skin you can unlock for beating the boss rush mode (Something I forgot to add last minute)
- Fixed a bug with softlocking when dying too many times in the Boss Rush / Boss Practice Mode
- Added additional platforms to the alternative endings when you have the 'Additional Platforms' difficulty settings ON
- Various additional platforms added in ladybug rooms for the 'Additional Platforms' difficulty setting
- Fixed a bug with lowering difficulty on saves not working unless you had a save in slot 4
Lone Fungus update for 8 May 2024
1.1.1
