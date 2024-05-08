Update notes for 0.1.18

Froggy Wednesday, my dudes!

We were made aware that we had made the achievement names and descriptions here on Steam a bit confusing, so this week we have updated that to better follow the guidelines for how they should be written and at the same time we looked over the quests in the game a bit.

Other than that we are currently working on updating the environment in the game. It is a bigger task that requires work in a bunch of areas, such as art direction, drawing mockups, game design and programming, to figure it all out. Even though it isn't ready to be put in the game yet we really hope we can share some of it with you all soon! Hopefully we can share some concepts of it in next week's update.

Changes:

Changed how quests are sorted in the quest book

Now we show first how to complete a quest and then its reward, instead of the other way around

How to complete a quest is now called "How:" instead of "Hint:"

Changed titles and descriptions of achievements on Steam to be more in line with how achievements usually work

Update some titles of quests in the game

Changed title of chapter "Stanley the cat" to "Becoming a frog 101" to avoid confusion

Bug fixes:

Poison tongue last level up had +2 damage instead of +2 poison damage

Slightly improved UI in the quest book to prevent long text from being cut

And as always, it is a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.

On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

May the quests guide you towards your goal of eating all the bugs!

Johanna & Rémi