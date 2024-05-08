Dawn of Corruption [0.8.6] Release Notes!

Hey everyone~

Setting up new content for mid-late game that considers and adapts to the many choices players has been pretty challenging, but so rewarding <3

All that to say I got a fun new quest for you guys!

Make sure to visit Abel after learning about Nyx to get it started~

Enjoy the new version!

Release Notes 0.8.6:

Features:

After learning about Nyx, you can now let Abel know about your discovery.

He will then give you a quest to restore an ancient artifact that was rumored to be crucial in overcoming Nyx.

You must then find the two missing pieces of the artifact to restore it to its former glory.

Two seperate encounters hold the missing pieces, you'll have to convince them to give them to you.=

(This quest works even if Abel is corrupted and exiled.)

Added "Eye of the Void" ability

Added Mimic Perk (by Myst!)

Added Mimic to slime

Added "Pure of Heart" Achievement (Never fall to corruption in your travels.)

Added "Bearer of the Eye" Achievement (Restore the Eye of the Void.)

UI:

Replaced chains icons on fight cards for a simpler "Action" cost.

Added tooltip to Fight Card "Action" cost.

Art:

Added art for the minotaur guard (By Winty!)

Added art for Drenth (By Winty!)

Balancing:

"Codex Passion" healing is now percentage based. Reduces healing based on Corruption.

"Incorruptible" now grants 5% crit chance and 10% strength per rank (from 5% cc, 10% str)

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where size was not properly set after a fight.

Fixed achievement progress sometime getting lost when upgrading save files.

Fixed bad display of Ethrex's stats in some passages.

Fixed the abomination achievement.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.8.5 but you can restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves.

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://gumroad.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/