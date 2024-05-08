 Skip to content

ビキニハンター　進撃のビキニ軍団 (Bikini Hunter Attack on Bikini Army ) update for 8 May 2024

Bikini Hunter version 1.0.4 has been released.

Build 14301068 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 09:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Fixes

Corrected text.

Dodge roll speed has been increased.

Pressing the jump button while guarding will now backdash.

