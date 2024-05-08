 Skip to content

THRESHOLD Playtest update for 8 May 2024

BIG PATCH NOTES 08/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14301066 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:09:45 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Forgot to change the Build Version number.
  • Changed the ending.
  • Changed how the ending triggers.
  • Improved subtitles readability. (There's now a special color for important words and names)
  • Improved buttons readability (text outline).
  • Changed Ni's messages in the World, added two hidden ones.
  • Changed a slice of the map's layout.

