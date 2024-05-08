- Forgot to change the Build Version number.
- Changed the ending.
- Changed how the ending triggers.
- Improved subtitles readability. (There's now a special color for important words and names)
- Improved buttons readability (text outline).
- Changed Ni's messages in the World, added two hidden ones.
- Changed a slice of the map's layout.
THRESHOLD Playtest update for 8 May 2024
BIG PATCH NOTES 08/05/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
