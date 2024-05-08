 Skip to content

Monster Crawl update for 8 May 2024

Balance Patch

Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14301060 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Hero unlock costs all reduced to 100 gold*

  • Unlock costs capped at 800 gold per rank*

  • Crawls capped length to 5 dungeons

  • If already unlocked, the difference will be refunded on first load

