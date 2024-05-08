-
Hero unlock costs all reduced to 100 gold*
-
Unlock costs capped at 800 gold per rank*
-
Crawls capped length to 5 dungeons
-
If already unlocked, the difference will be refunded on first load
Monster Crawl update for 8 May 2024
Balance Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
