Update 0.26 Patch Notes

New Features
- added taverns in Dragon Cliffs, New Port, Crab Beach, and Sage Hills
- in each tavern you can now find an NPC who can share gossip about recent trade activity on the island in exchange for a drink
- NPCs will now turn their head to look at you when you approach them
- the sprint thirst bar will now only show up after you sprint for at least one second, instead of immediately
Bug Fixes
- lanterns hanging on the outside of your ship should now be much less likely to fall off or disappear randomly
- possibly fixed some cases where hanging items such as shelves would become detached whenever you visit a shipyard
- fixed a visual bug with the boat spray particles in thick fog
Changed files in this update