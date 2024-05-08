 Skip to content

Sailwind update for 8 May 2024

Update 0.26 Patch Notes

Last edited 8 May 2024

New Features

  • added taverns in Dragon Cliffs, New Port, Crab Beach, and Sage Hills
  • in each tavern you can now find an NPC who can share gossip about recent trade activity on the island in exchange for a drink
  • NPCs will now turn their head to look at you when you approach them
  • the sprint thirst bar will now only show up after you sprint for at least one second, instead of immediately

Bug Fixes

  • lanterns hanging on the outside of your ship should now be much less likely to fall off or disappear randomly
  • possibly fixed some cases where hanging items such as shelves would become detached whenever you visit a shipyard
  • fixed a visual bug with the boat spray particles in thick fog

