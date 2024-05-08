 Skip to content

Learning Factory update for 8 May 2024

Hotfix v0.31.180

Build 14300899 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Hi there! This little hotfix eradicate some pesky bugs and adds some more animated Transporter tiles!

Update and enjoy :)

