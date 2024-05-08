SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.534.85819

Hey everyone, got a couple of goodies for you. We gathered a couple of fixes for yet another hotfix! Check it out!
- Fixed the issue where heavy chests disappeared when taken in hands from vehicles.
- Fixed the issue where moving a chest in a vehicle while on BB foundation, would destroy the foundation.
- Fixed the issue where you could not place a foundation next to an upgraded wall.
- Fixed the issue where compound bow aim would not zoom when fully drawn.
- Fixed the issue where chests placed inside flag areas would sometimes give server errors.
- Fixed the issue where server would crash on shutdown.
- Fixed the issue where players could not drive big rafts if someone is already mounted on them.
- Fixed the issue where admin drones could not see BB element health.
- Fixed the issue where admin drones could not destroy some BB elements.
- Fixed some item incorrect descriptions and icons.
- Fixed the issue where chests would stay afloat in air if BB element was destroyed below them in SP.
- Canned items can no longer spawn with less than maximum uses.
Changed files in this update