 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 8 May 2024

SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.534.85819

Share · View all patches · Build 14300857 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, got a couple of goodies for you. We gathered a couple of fixes for yet another hotfix! Check it out!

  • Fixed the issue where heavy chests disappeared when taken in hands from vehicles.
  • Fixed the issue where moving a chest in a vehicle while on BB foundation, would destroy the foundation.
  • Fixed the issue where you could not place a foundation next to an upgraded wall.
  • Fixed the issue where compound bow aim would not zoom when fully drawn.
  • Fixed the issue where chests placed inside flag areas would sometimes give server errors.
  • Fixed the issue where server would crash on shutdown.
  • Fixed the issue where players could not drive big rafts if someone is already mounted on them.
  • Fixed the issue where admin drones could not see BB element health.
  • Fixed the issue where admin drones could not destroy some BB elements.
  • Fixed some item incorrect descriptions and icons.
  • Fixed the issue where chests would stay afloat in air if BB element was destroyed below them in SP.

  • Canned items can no longer spawn with less than maximum uses.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link