Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzle update for 8 May 2024

Timeless Heritage DLC Live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14300835 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wake up your memory, think about the leisurely pace of time and just relax with a new DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2969850/Master_of_Pieces__Jigsaw_Puzzle_DLC__Timeless_Heritage/







