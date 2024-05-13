Scorched Planet major update!

Hey Marines,

A new major update is live now! Time to unveil our last major update before the 1.0 release, packed with new feature, weapon, items, and challenges! We're thrilled to be part of the Steam Endless Replayability Fest, the game is discounted (40% off) from today to May 20!

New weapon

Introducing the Laser Scorcher, a powerful addition to your collection. This heavy arm packs a burning punch, using Energy Charge as ammunition. With devastating attacks like Disintegrate and Line Scorch, bypassing full target armor, it promises highly destructive firepower! Just make sure you bring enough ammo—this one eats up a lot!

Disintegrate : a single-target, free-pattern, high damage attack with additional fire damage.

: a single-target, free-pattern, high damage attack with additional fire damage. Line Scorch: a very high damage, star-pattern attack that can damage ALL units in range in a single shot.

Advanced ammo

Upgrade your ammunition arsenal with advanced versions for dire situations! HCB MK III, Energy Charge (Condensed), SuperShell MK II, BioShell MK II, and Hydrazine (Inferno Mix), these offer increased power and efficiency for the most challenging encounters, but at a higher cost. Unlock them through Single missions on Hard difficulty minimum or with Gear Tokens.

New items

Need health restoration or extra defense? Look no further than the Regenerator and Force Field Emitter! The Regenerator restores health and mitigates bleeding by 25% on each turn, while the Force Field Emitter triggers an impassable, indestructible barrier on a single grid for time-limited strategic advantage during 5 turns. Keep them ready for any situation!

New feature

Ever found yourself just a few materials short of crafting that crucial piece of gear? We've now added the Crafting Material Converter! Now you can convert specific crafting materials into others, from the Squad Assembly screen, by clicking on the material icons in the top right corner. Conversions are loadout-locked, a new loadout won't have the converted materials, but all the default available materials. This feature will you help craft items, in exchange for high conversion rates, to avoid devaluing the diversity of materials.

New map and challenges

Prepare for new risky deployments in Single Mission mode with the introduction of the Desolate Canyon map type and the Quack! difficulty level. Test your skills in rugged environments and face even greater challenges for the ultimate test of your tactical prowess and resourcefulness with this new highest difficulty setting. Long live the Quackers!

Multi-squad missions

Take your commanding and coordination skills to the next level with 3-player mode in Single Mission games. Command three squads of four marines independently, bring and team up with another friend!

Overall balance changes

This update also brings a lot of balance changes to Defend the Base! mode, the Heavy arm skills, multiple weapons and items, as well as weapon upgrades and prototypes.

Read the full patch notes here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1574870/view/4177728871881754998

Get the game at a 40% discount from today to May 20! Make the best of the new tactical options you have, torch enemies with the Laser Scorcher, play up to 3 squads, and try out new challenges!

All clear for now! Stay alert for further updates on USC: Counterforce and the 1.0 release!

The USC: Counterforce team