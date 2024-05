The game is generally completed and will be released on schedule. I am now testing it to catch any bugs and ballance the whole thing.

I have recently fixed a few more minor glitches and bugs.

Also rewards from missions have been adjusted. They ware extremely low, to the point of starving the player. In Hyperspacer you must earn solid money not only to equip your character, but also your spaceship. Some money will also be needed in the main quest.