SERVER IS NOW UP!! (May 8, 2024)

Rangers!!
We appreciate your patience with this maintenance. We are glad to inform you that the server is up!
Rewards for this maintenance are the following:
🔸Maintenance Boost Reward only on May 8th: 200%EXP/GP.
🔸Function Metals x100
🔸Nightmare Respawn Tokens X15 (For Maintenance Day Only)
⚠️NOTE: MA Compensation can only be obtained on the day of MA
Thank you!!
PATCH NOTES LINK: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/15970
NEW ITEM LINK: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/15971
Please follow us on:
Discord: https://discord.gg/combatarms
Website: https://combatarms-r.valofe.com
VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/home
