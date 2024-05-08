 Skip to content

CombatArms: Reloaded update for 8 May 2024

SERVER IS NOW UP!! (May 8, 2024)

Build 14300607 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Rangers!!

We appreciate your patience with this maintenance. We are glad to inform you that the server is up!
Rewards for this maintenance are the following:
🔸Maintenance Boost Reward only on May 8th: 200%EXP/GP.
🔸Function Metals x100
🔸Nightmare Respawn Tokens X15 (For Maintenance Day Only)
⚠️NOTE: MA Compensation can only be obtained on the day of MA
Thank you!!
PATCH NOTES LINK: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/15970
NEW ITEM LINK: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/15971

Please follow us on:
Discord: https://discord.gg/combatarms
Website: https://combatarms-r.valofe.com
VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/home

