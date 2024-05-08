Version 1.0.6

Changelog:
- New portraits: I've replaced the old ones so I've removed any AI generated images left in the game
- Active Temple Blessings are now shown in the exploration menu
- Increased power of bosses
- The last bosses are even stronger
- Extra Info in combat available as option (right now this option shows ToHit dice rolls, let me know if you want more in-depth info)
- New music for the last boss fight
- Increased the ATK value obtained leveling up combat Masteries
- Increased the DMG dealt by high-level enemies
- Increased duration of negative effects caused by the "Exhausted" status
- Increased the variety of enemies encountered in the Provocationem Fati
Changed files in this update