Ludus Mortis update for 8 May 2024

Version 1.0.6

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • New portraits: I've replaced the old ones so I've removed any AI generated images left in the game
  • Active Temple Blessings are now shown in the exploration menu
  • Increased power of bosses
  • The last bosses are even stronger
  • Extra Info in combat available as option (right now this option shows ToHit dice rolls, let me know if you want more in-depth info)
  • New music for the last boss fight
  • Increased the ATK value obtained leveling up combat Masteries
  • Increased the DMG dealt by high-level enemies
  • Increased duration of negative effects caused by the "Exhausted" status
  • Increased the variety of enemies encountered in the Provocationem Fati

