v0.0.110.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have did some improvements/changes/fixes and continued balancing

Improvements:

Improved combat system

Changes:

Removed icon status from "Rakrysh, Lord of Death" ability effect. Instead apply status on each card (with a dedicated icon), now apply effect as hero status (the logic still remain the same)

Removed icon status from "Regis, Imperial Duke" ability effect. Instead apply status on each card (with a dedicated icon), now apply effect as hero status (the logic still remain the same)

Removed icon status from "Serf, Wizard Destroyer" ability effect. Instead apply status on each card (with a dedicated icon), now apply effect as hero status (the logic still remain the same)

Changed Mortal Touch ability: When this creature attacks it destroys the opposing creature. When this creature takes direct damage, if it dies, it destroys the opposing creature

Balance:

Regis, Imperial Duke:

Until the end of this turn, all allied Generals on the battlefield gains +(6/7/8/9/10)/+0

Sword Teacher:

Level 1: 3/4 Fury All 1

Level 2: 3/4 Fury All 1, Cohesion 1

Level 3: 4/5 Fury All 1, Cohesion 1

Level 4: 4/5 Fury All 1, Cohesion 2

Level 5: 5/6 Fury All 2, Cohesion 3

Tork, Spear Master:

Cost: 5

Level 1: 6/6 Legion 2, Call To Arms 7, Charge

Level 2: 7/7 Legion 3, Call To Arms 7, Charge

Level 3: 7/7 Legion 3, Call To Arms 6, Charge

Level 4: 8/8 Legion 4, Call To Arms 6, Charge

Level 5: 8/8 Legion 4, Call To Arms 5, Charge

Commander of the Lancers:

Cost: 8

Level 1: 7/7 War Cry 6, Charge, Command 1

Level 2: 8/8 War Cry 7, Charge, Command 1

Level 3: 9/9 War Cry 8, Charge, Command 2

Level 4: 10/10 War Cry 9, Charge, Command 2

Level 5: 10/10 War Cry 10, Charge, Command 3

Experienced Assailant:

Cost: 3

Level 1: 4/2 Charge

Level 2: 4/2 Charge, Call To Arms 5

Level 3: 5/3 Charge, Call To Arms 5

Level 4: 5/3 Charge, Call To Arms 4

Level 5: 6/4 Charge, Call To Arms 3

Assailant Warrior:

Level 1: 4/3

Level 2: 4/3 Fury 1

Level 3: 5/3 Fury 1

Level 4: 5/3 Fury 1, Charge

Level 5: 6/3 Fury 2, Charge

General of Blades:

Cost: 6

Level 1: 5/7 Command 5, War Cry 5, Rapidity 12, Fury All 2

Level 2: 6/7 Command 5, War Cry 5, Rapidity 12, Fury All 2

Level 3: 6/8 Command 6, War Cry 6, Rapidity 13, Fury All 3

Level 4: 7/8 Command 6, War Cry 6, Rapidity 14, Fury All 3

Level 5: 7/9 Command 7, War Cry 7, Rapidity 15, Fury All 4

Sacred Knight:

Level 1: 3/3 Heal 1

Level 2: 4/3 Heal 1

Level 3: 4/4 Heal 1

Level 4: 5/4 Heal All 1

Level 5: 5/4 Heal All 2

Armed Laborer:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/1 Summon 1

Level 3: 2/1 Summon 1

Level 4: 2/2 Summon 1

Level 5: 2/2 Summon 2

Evelin, Assassin of the Shadows:

Level 1: 6/1 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer

Level 2: 6/2 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer

Level 3: 6/3 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer

Level 4: 7/3 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer

Level 5: 8/3 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer

Court Magician:

Level 1: 0/1

Level 2: 0/1 Magic Assault 1

Level 3: 0/2 Magic Assault 1

Level 4: 0/2 Magic Assault 2

Level 5: 1/2 Magic Assault 2

Genya, Water Sorceress:

Level 1: 6/3 Heal All 2, Magic Assault 2, Draw 1, Elusion

Level 2: 6/4 Heal All 2, Magic Assault 2, Draw 1, Elusion

Level 3: 6/5 Heal All 3, Magic Assault 3, Draw 2, Elusion

Level 4: 7/5 Heal All 4, Magic Assault 3, Draw 2, Elusion

Level 5: 7/5 Heal All 5, Magic Assault 4, Draw 2, Elusion

Syrio, Temporal Wizard:

Level 1: 4/3 Magic Assault 2, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban

Level 2: 4/3 Magic Assault 3, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban

Level 3: 5/4 Magic Assault 4, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban

Level 4: 5/4 Magic Assault 5, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban

Level 5: 6/5 Magic Assault 5, Indestructible, Immortal 3, Ban All

Magus, Dominator of Magic:

Level 1: 8/4 Magic Assault 5, Support 3, Destroyer, Blessing All 1

Level 2: 9/5 Magic Assault 5, Support 3, Destroyer, Blessing All 1

Level 3: 9/5 Magic Assault 6, Support 4, Destroyer, Blessing All 2

Level 4: 10/5 Magic Assault 6, Support 4, Destroyer, Blessing All 2

Level 5: 10/5 Magic Assault 7, Support 5, Destroyer All, Blessing All 3

Finn, Battle Lord:

Cost: 5

Level 1: 5/10 Indestructible, Armor All 1, Taunt 12

Level 2: 5/12 Indestructible, Armor All 1, Taunt 14

Level 3: 5/13 Indestructible, Armor All 2, Taunt 16

Level 4: 5/14 Indestructible, Armor All 2, Taunt 18

Level 5: 5/15 Indestructible, Armor All 3, Taunt 20

Cann, Lord of War:

Cost: 7

Level 1: 8/12 Command 2, Support 1, Guard, Armor 2

Level 2: 10/14 Command 2, Support 1, Guard, Armor 2

Level 3: 12/16 Command 3, Support 2, Guard, Armor 3

Level 4: 14/18 Command 3, Support 2, Guard, Armor 4

Level 5: 16/20 Command 4, Support 3, Guard, Armor 5

Troop Commander:

Level 1: 3/6 Command 1, Chain 1, Imposition 1

Level 2: 3/6 Command 1, Chain 1, Imposition 2

Level 3: 3/7 Command 2, Chain 1, Imposition 2

Level 4: 3/7 Command 2, Chain 1, Imposition 3

Level 5: 3/8 Command 3, Chain 1, Imposition 3

Octopus of the Deep:

Level 1: 8/12 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 1

Level 2: 9/13 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 1

Level 3: 10/14 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 2

Level 4: 11/15 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 2

Level 5: 12/16 Destroyer All, Charge, Discard 3

King of Toads:

Cost: 4

Level 1: 4/5 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer

Level 2: 4/6 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer

Level 3: 4/7 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer

Level 4: 4/8 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer

Level 5: 4/8 Guard, Last Breath 2, Destroyer

Thousand-Headed Serpent:

Level 1: 4/6 Poison All 1, Fury All 1, Heal Steel 2

Level 2: 4/6 Poison All 2, Fury All 1, Heal Steel 2

Level 3: 4/7 Poison All 3, Fury All 2, Heal Steel 3

Level 4: 5/7 Poison All 4, Fury All 2, Heal Steel 4

Level 5: 5/8 Poison All 5, Fury All 2, Heal Steel 5

Insect Woman:

Level 1: 4/2 Trap 1

Level 2: 4/3 Trap 1

Level 3: 4/3 Trap 1, Opportunism 1

Level 4: 5/3 Trap 2, Opportunism 1

Level 5: 5/3 Trap 3, Opportunism 2

Death Spider:

Level 1: 1/1 Mortal Touch

Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch

Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch

Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch

Level 5: 3/2 Mortal Touch, Opportunism 1

Young Spider-Female:

Cost 2:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/2

Level 3: 1/2 Trap 1

Level 4: 2/2 Trap 2

Level 5: 3/2 Trap 3

Giant Spider:

Cost: 4

Level 1: 4/7

Level 2: 4/8

Level 3: 4/8 Guard

Level 4: 4/9 Guard

Level 5: 4/10 Guard

Worm Spawn:

Level 1: 8/12 Destroyer All, Trap All 4, Charge

Level 2: 9/14 Destroyer All, Trap All 5, Charge

Level 3: 10/16 Destroyer All, Trap All 6, Charge

Level 4: 11/18 Destroyer All, Trap All 7, Charge

Level 5: 12/20 Destroyer All, Trap All 8, Charge

Celestial Spider:

Level 1: 3/4 Poison All 6, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 1

Level 2: 3/4 Poison All 7, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 2

Level 3: 3/4 Poison All 8, Devour 3, Discard 2, Last Breath 2

Level 4: 4/5 Poison All 9, Devour 4, Discard 2, Last Breath 2

Level 5: 5/5 Poison All 10, Devour 5, Discard 3, Last Breath 3

Cursed Book:

Level 1: 2/1

Level 2: 2/1 Heal Steal 1

Level 3: 2/2 Heal Steal 2

Level 4: 3/2 Heal Steal 2, Vision 1

Level 5: 3/2 Heal Steal 3, Vision 1

Ahnos, The Righteous:

Level 1: 4/6 Ascension 5

Level 2: 4/7 Ascension 5, Draw 1

Level 3: 5/7 Ascension 5, Draw 1

Level 4: 6/7 Ascension 6, Draw 2

Level 5: 6/7 Ascension 7, Draw 2

Headless Puppeteer:

Level 1: 0/4 Taunt 6

Level 2: 0/5 Taunt 7

Level 3: 0/6 Taunt 8

Level 4: 0/7 Taunt 9

Level 5: 0/8 Taunt 10

Minor Demon:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/1 Fiery 1

Level 3: 1/1 Fiery 2

Level 4: 1/1 Fiery 3

Level 5: 2/2 Fiery 3

Fungal Fairies:

Level 1: 0/1

Level 2: 0/1 Purify 1

Level 3: 0/2 Purify 1

Level 4: 0/2 Purify All 1

Level 5: 0/3 Purify All 1

Flower Child:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/1 Blessing 1

Level 3: 1/1 Blessing 2

Level 4: 2/1 Blessing 2

Level 5: 2/2 Blessing All 2

Wise Fox:

Level 1: 3/3 Draw 1

Level 2: 3/3 Draw 1, Last Breath 1

Level 3: 3/4 Draw 2, Last Breath 2

Level 4: 3/4 Draw 2, Last Breath 3

Level 5: 3/4 Draw 3, Last Breath 3

Protector of the Ancients:

Level 1: 6/8 Guard, Armor All 2

Level 2: 6/9 Guard, Armor All 2

Level 3: 6/10 Guard, Armor All 3

Level 4: 6/11 Guard, Armor All 4

Level 5: 6/12 Guard, Armor All 5

Lustful Assassin:

Level 1: 2/1

Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch

Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch

Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch

Level 5: 4/2 Mortal Touch

Fairy Enchantress:

Level 1: 0/1

Level 2: 0/2

Level 3: 0/2 Ban

Level 4: 0/3 Ban

Level 5: 0/4 Ban

Putrescent Death:

Cost: 5

Level 1: 6/6 Poison All 3, Legion 1, Soul Eater 1

Level 2: 7/7 Poison All 4, Legion 2, Soul Eater 2

Level 3: 7/7 Poison All 4, Legion 3, Soul Eater 3

Level 4: 8/8 Poison All 5, Legion 3, Soul Eater 3

Level 5: 8/8 Poison All 5, Legion 4, Soul Eater 4

Diary of the Deceased:

Quality: Epic

Max Copy: 2

Cost: 4

Level 1: 0/1 Draw 1, Sacrifice 6, Immovable, Vanish

Level 2: 0/1 Draw 2, Sacrifice 7, Immovable, Vanish

Level 3: 0/1 Draw 3, Sacrifice 8, Immovable, Vanish

Level 4: 0/1 Draw 4, Sacrifice 9, Immovable, Vanish

Level 5: 0/1 Draw 5, Sacrifice 10, Immovable, Vanish

Ghost Warrior:

Cost: 1

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/1 Elusion

Level 3: 2/1 Elusion

Level 4: 2/2 Elusion

Level 5: 3/2 Elusion

Priest's Blessing:

Cost: 2

Ability: Increases your Hero's maximum health by 3, then heal by 3 his health

Predatory Instinct:

All allied Beast creatures on the battlefield gains +4/+5 (You can only play this Spell if you have at least 1 allied Beast creature on the battlefield)

Force of Nature:

Cost: 4

Pact with Nature:

Cost: 1

Natural Selection:

Cost: 2

Ancient Echo:

Cost: 1

Strengthening the Colony:

Cost: 3

Ability: Until the end of this turn, all Insects on the battlefield gains +7/+0 (You can only play this Spell if you have at least 1 allied Insect on the battlefield)

Cannibalism:

Cost: 2

Deathtrap:

Cost: 1

Heavenly Devastation:

Cost: 4

Possession:

Cost: 3

Divination:

Cost: 0

Dark Sacrifice:

Cost: 2

Spectral Binding:

Cost: 1

