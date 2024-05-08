v0.0.110.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have did some improvements/changes/fixes and continued balancing
Improvements:
- Improved combat system
Changes:
- Removed icon status from "Rakrysh, Lord of Death" ability effect. Instead apply status on each card (with a dedicated icon), now apply effect as hero status (the logic still remain the same)
- Removed icon status from "Regis, Imperial Duke" ability effect. Instead apply status on each card (with a dedicated icon), now apply effect as hero status (the logic still remain the same)
- Removed icon status from "Serf, Wizard Destroyer" ability effect. Instead apply status on each card (with a dedicated icon), now apply effect as hero status (the logic still remain the same)
- Changed Mortal Touch ability: When this creature attacks it destroys the opposing creature. When this creature takes direct damage, if it dies, it destroys the opposing creature
Balance:
Regis, Imperial Duke:
Until the end of this turn, all allied Generals on the battlefield gains +(6/7/8/9/10)/+0
Sword Teacher:
Level 1: 3/4 Fury All 1
Level 2: 3/4 Fury All 1, Cohesion 1
Level 3: 4/5 Fury All 1, Cohesion 1
Level 4: 4/5 Fury All 1, Cohesion 2
Level 5: 5/6 Fury All 2, Cohesion 3
Tork, Spear Master:
Cost: 5
Level 1: 6/6 Legion 2, Call To Arms 7, Charge
Level 2: 7/7 Legion 3, Call To Arms 7, Charge
Level 3: 7/7 Legion 3, Call To Arms 6, Charge
Level 4: 8/8 Legion 4, Call To Arms 6, Charge
Level 5: 8/8 Legion 4, Call To Arms 5, Charge
Commander of the Lancers:
Cost: 8
Level 1: 7/7 War Cry 6, Charge, Command 1
Level 2: 8/8 War Cry 7, Charge, Command 1
Level 3: 9/9 War Cry 8, Charge, Command 2
Level 4: 10/10 War Cry 9, Charge, Command 2
Level 5: 10/10 War Cry 10, Charge, Command 3
Experienced Assailant:
Cost: 3
Level 1: 4/2 Charge
Level 2: 4/2 Charge, Call To Arms 5
Level 3: 5/3 Charge, Call To Arms 5
Level 4: 5/3 Charge, Call To Arms 4
Level 5: 6/4 Charge, Call To Arms 3
Assailant Warrior:
Level 1: 4/3
Level 2: 4/3 Fury 1
Level 3: 5/3 Fury 1
Level 4: 5/3 Fury 1, Charge
Level 5: 6/3 Fury 2, Charge
General of Blades:
Cost: 6
Level 1: 5/7 Command 5, War Cry 5, Rapidity 12, Fury All 2
Level 2: 6/7 Command 5, War Cry 5, Rapidity 12, Fury All 2
Level 3: 6/8 Command 6, War Cry 6, Rapidity 13, Fury All 3
Level 4: 7/8 Command 6, War Cry 6, Rapidity 14, Fury All 3
Level 5: 7/9 Command 7, War Cry 7, Rapidity 15, Fury All 4
Sacred Knight:
Level 1: 3/3 Heal 1
Level 2: 4/3 Heal 1
Level 3: 4/4 Heal 1
Level 4: 5/4 Heal All 1
Level 5: 5/4 Heal All 2
Armed Laborer:
Level 1: 1/1
Level 2: 1/1 Summon 1
Level 3: 2/1 Summon 1
Level 4: 2/2 Summon 1
Level 5: 2/2 Summon 2
Evelin, Assassin of the Shadows:
Level 1: 6/1 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer
Level 2: 6/2 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer
Level 3: 6/3 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer
Level 4: 7/3 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer
Level 5: 8/3 Mortal Touch, Elusion, Destroyer
Court Magician:
Level 1: 0/1
Level 2: 0/1 Magic Assault 1
Level 3: 0/2 Magic Assault 1
Level 4: 0/2 Magic Assault 2
Level 5: 1/2 Magic Assault 2
Genya, Water Sorceress:
Level 1: 6/3 Heal All 2, Magic Assault 2, Draw 1, Elusion
Level 2: 6/4 Heal All 2, Magic Assault 2, Draw 1, Elusion
Level 3: 6/5 Heal All 3, Magic Assault 3, Draw 2, Elusion
Level 4: 7/5 Heal All 4, Magic Assault 3, Draw 2, Elusion
Level 5: 7/5 Heal All 5, Magic Assault 4, Draw 2, Elusion
Syrio, Temporal Wizard:
Level 1: 4/3 Magic Assault 2, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban
Level 2: 4/3 Magic Assault 3, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban
Level 3: 5/4 Magic Assault 4, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban
Level 4: 5/4 Magic Assault 5, Indestructible, Immortal 2, Ban
Level 5: 6/5 Magic Assault 5, Indestructible, Immortal 3, Ban All
Magus, Dominator of Magic:
Level 1: 8/4 Magic Assault 5, Support 3, Destroyer, Blessing All 1
Level 2: 9/5 Magic Assault 5, Support 3, Destroyer, Blessing All 1
Level 3: 9/5 Magic Assault 6, Support 4, Destroyer, Blessing All 2
Level 4: 10/5 Magic Assault 6, Support 4, Destroyer, Blessing All 2
Level 5: 10/5 Magic Assault 7, Support 5, Destroyer All, Blessing All 3
Finn, Battle Lord:
Cost: 5
Level 1: 5/10 Indestructible, Armor All 1, Taunt 12
Level 2: 5/12 Indestructible, Armor All 1, Taunt 14
Level 3: 5/13 Indestructible, Armor All 2, Taunt 16
Level 4: 5/14 Indestructible, Armor All 2, Taunt 18
Level 5: 5/15 Indestructible, Armor All 3, Taunt 20
Cann, Lord of War:
Cost: 7
Level 1: 8/12 Command 2, Support 1, Guard, Armor 2
Level 2: 10/14 Command 2, Support 1, Guard, Armor 2
Level 3: 12/16 Command 3, Support 2, Guard, Armor 3
Level 4: 14/18 Command 3, Support 2, Guard, Armor 4
Level 5: 16/20 Command 4, Support 3, Guard, Armor 5
Troop Commander:
Level 1: 3/6 Command 1, Chain 1, Imposition 1
Level 2: 3/6 Command 1, Chain 1, Imposition 2
Level 3: 3/7 Command 2, Chain 1, Imposition 2
Level 4: 3/7 Command 2, Chain 1, Imposition 3
Level 5: 3/8 Command 3, Chain 1, Imposition 3
Octopus of the Deep:
Level 1: 8/12 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 1
Level 2: 9/13 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 1
Level 3: 10/14 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 2
Level 4: 11/15 Destroyer, Charge, Discard 2
Level 5: 12/16 Destroyer All, Charge, Discard 3
King of Toads:
Cost: 4
Level 1: 4/5 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer
Level 2: 4/6 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer
Level 3: 4/7 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer
Level 4: 4/8 Guard, Last Breath 1, Destroyer
Level 5: 4/8 Guard, Last Breath 2, Destroyer
Thousand-Headed Serpent:
Level 1: 4/6 Poison All 1, Fury All 1, Heal Steel 2
Level 2: 4/6 Poison All 2, Fury All 1, Heal Steel 2
Level 3: 4/7 Poison All 3, Fury All 2, Heal Steel 3
Level 4: 5/7 Poison All 4, Fury All 2, Heal Steel 4
Level 5: 5/8 Poison All 5, Fury All 2, Heal Steel 5
Insect Woman:
Level 1: 4/2 Trap 1
Level 2: 4/3 Trap 1
Level 3: 4/3 Trap 1, Opportunism 1
Level 4: 5/3 Trap 2, Opportunism 1
Level 5: 5/3 Trap 3, Opportunism 2
Death Spider:
Level 1: 1/1 Mortal Touch
Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch
Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch
Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch
Level 5: 3/2 Mortal Touch, Opportunism 1
Young Spider-Female:
Cost 2:
Level 1: 1/1
Level 2: 1/2
Level 3: 1/2 Trap 1
Level 4: 2/2 Trap 2
Level 5: 3/2 Trap 3
Giant Spider:
Cost: 4
Level 1: 4/7
Level 2: 4/8
Level 3: 4/8 Guard
Level 4: 4/9 Guard
Level 5: 4/10 Guard
Worm Spawn:
Level 1: 8/12 Destroyer All, Trap All 4, Charge
Level 2: 9/14 Destroyer All, Trap All 5, Charge
Level 3: 10/16 Destroyer All, Trap All 6, Charge
Level 4: 11/18 Destroyer All, Trap All 7, Charge
Level 5: 12/20 Destroyer All, Trap All 8, Charge
Celestial Spider:
Level 1: 3/4 Poison All 6, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 1
Level 2: 3/4 Poison All 7, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 2
Level 3: 3/4 Poison All 8, Devour 3, Discard 2, Last Breath 2
Level 4: 4/5 Poison All 9, Devour 4, Discard 2, Last Breath 2
Level 5: 5/5 Poison All 10, Devour 5, Discard 3, Last Breath 3
Cursed Book:
Level 1: 2/1
Level 2: 2/1 Heal Steal 1
Level 3: 2/2 Heal Steal 2
Level 4: 3/2 Heal Steal 2, Vision 1
Level 5: 3/2 Heal Steal 3, Vision 1
Ahnos, The Righteous:
Level 1: 4/6 Ascension 5
Level 2: 4/7 Ascension 5, Draw 1
Level 3: 5/7 Ascension 5, Draw 1
Level 4: 6/7 Ascension 6, Draw 2
Level 5: 6/7 Ascension 7, Draw 2
Headless Puppeteer:
Level 1: 0/4 Taunt 6
Level 2: 0/5 Taunt 7
Level 3: 0/6 Taunt 8
Level 4: 0/7 Taunt 9
Level 5: 0/8 Taunt 10
Minor Demon:
Level 1: 1/1
Level 2: 1/1 Fiery 1
Level 3: 1/1 Fiery 2
Level 4: 1/1 Fiery 3
Level 5: 2/2 Fiery 3
Fungal Fairies:
Level 1: 0/1
Level 2: 0/1 Purify 1
Level 3: 0/2 Purify 1
Level 4: 0/2 Purify All 1
Level 5: 0/3 Purify All 1
Flower Child:
Level 1: 1/1
Level 2: 1/1 Blessing 1
Level 3: 1/1 Blessing 2
Level 4: 2/1 Blessing 2
Level 5: 2/2 Blessing All 2
Wise Fox:
Level 1: 3/3 Draw 1
Level 2: 3/3 Draw 1, Last Breath 1
Level 3: 3/4 Draw 2, Last Breath 2
Level 4: 3/4 Draw 2, Last Breath 3
Level 5: 3/4 Draw 3, Last Breath 3
Protector of the Ancients:
Level 1: 6/8 Guard, Armor All 2
Level 2: 6/9 Guard, Armor All 2
Level 3: 6/10 Guard, Armor All 3
Level 4: 6/11 Guard, Armor All 4
Level 5: 6/12 Guard, Armor All 5
Lustful Assassin:
Level 1: 2/1
Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch
Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch
Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch
Level 5: 4/2 Mortal Touch
Fairy Enchantress:
Level 1: 0/1
Level 2: 0/2
Level 3: 0/2 Ban
Level 4: 0/3 Ban
Level 5: 0/4 Ban
Putrescent Death:
Cost: 5
Level 1: 6/6 Poison All 3, Legion 1, Soul Eater 1
Level 2: 7/7 Poison All 4, Legion 2, Soul Eater 2
Level 3: 7/7 Poison All 4, Legion 3, Soul Eater 3
Level 4: 8/8 Poison All 5, Legion 3, Soul Eater 3
Level 5: 8/8 Poison All 5, Legion 4, Soul Eater 4
Diary of the Deceased:
Quality: Epic
Max Copy: 2
Cost: 4
Level 1: 0/1 Draw 1, Sacrifice 6, Immovable, Vanish
Level 2: 0/1 Draw 2, Sacrifice 7, Immovable, Vanish
Level 3: 0/1 Draw 3, Sacrifice 8, Immovable, Vanish
Level 4: 0/1 Draw 4, Sacrifice 9, Immovable, Vanish
Level 5: 0/1 Draw 5, Sacrifice 10, Immovable, Vanish
Ghost Warrior:
Cost: 1
Level 1: 1/1
Level 2: 1/1 Elusion
Level 3: 2/1 Elusion
Level 4: 2/2 Elusion
Level 5: 3/2 Elusion
Priest's Blessing:
Cost: 2
Ability: Increases your Hero's maximum health by 3, then heal by 3 his health
Predatory Instinct:
All allied Beast creatures on the battlefield gains +4/+5 (You can only play this Spell if you have at least 1 allied Beast creature on the battlefield)
Force of Nature:
Cost: 4
Pact with Nature:
Cost: 1
Natural Selection:
Cost: 2
Ancient Echo:
Cost: 1
Strengthening the Colony:
Cost: 3
Ability: Until the end of this turn, all Insects on the battlefield gains +7/+0 (You can only play this Spell if you have at least 1 allied Insect on the battlefield)
Cannibalism:
Cost: 2
Deathtrap:
Cost: 1
Heavenly Devastation:
Cost: 4
Possession:
Cost: 3
Divination:
Cost: 0
Dark Sacrifice:
Cost: 2
Spectral Binding:
Cost: 1
Fixes:
- Fixed wrong card abilities X values in a rare scenario
Changed files in this update