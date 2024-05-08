 Skip to content

The Lost Key update for 8 May 2024

Update May 8

Share · View all patches · Build 14300386 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 08:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the amount of coin reward from enemies in level 3.
  • Improved the second phase of the second boss.
  • Cancellation of the fire fountain.
  • Fix the controller control on the level selection page.
  • Fixed the ladder not appearing in the second place in the first level on some screens.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2056831
  • Loading history…
