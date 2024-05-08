- Improved the amount of coin reward from enemies in level 3.
- Improved the second phase of the second boss.
- Cancellation of the fire fountain.
- Fix the controller control on the level selection page.
- Fixed the ladder not appearing in the second place in the first level on some screens.
The Lost Key update for 8 May 2024
Update May 8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2056831
