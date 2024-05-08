0.9.3_7251 📬 NPC standing still + Mines hotfix~

Meowllo!
We've fixed some bugs that plagued us for a while.
🐛 Fixes
- NPCs no longer stand in place, you should see less instances of them standing on top of each other
- Mines could still crash because the poor bat was falling into the pond. We have removed the bats for now
- Issue with Cabin Bookshelf, Softwood Bookshelf, and Traditional Bookshelf not being able to place items on the top surface
⛏️ Mine Balance
- Due to having more floors, I've nerfed the Myst Crystal drops from the node and the Slimes
- In the same vein of logic, the amount of iron ore drop has also been reduced
- Now, the boulders and fern plants are also destructible - they have a chance of dropping Limestone and Sandstone
- New cooking area in the mine lobby - prepare yourself before you dive in!
- New lore bit in the mine lobby...foreshadowing of what's to come in the mine rework
🌱 Other
- Better snow: winter time should give you less snow blindness
- In Darker theme, the snow and white in general is way clamped down
- Corn in Desert Canyon Obelisk was changed to Daikon to align with MIAO grocer better. If you were in progress, it will refund your items to your overflow storage
Changed files in this update