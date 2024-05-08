. Fixed the problem of being unable to continue reading files
. Fixed the issue where the character temporarily disappears when Zero competes with the player for execution.
. Fixed an issue where throwing thumbtacks from the top floor would not stay on the ground
. Quickly closing the game upon death will no longer result in loss of stamina after loading
. Interacting with partners will no longer trigger skill "Down to Earth"
. Corrected the orientation of the Stamper when executing.
. The Limit Break skill can no longer be used during the execution of the general manager.
. Dancing game will only fail until the button is close to the target
. Unsaved progress will indeed be discarded when returning to the title
. Caught some bugs
QUIT TODAY update for 8 May 2024
Debug_1.04.02
