シミュアクション update for 8 May 2024

Version 1.0.15 Update!

8 May 2024

Implemented full character support and Sandbag-chan on the practice screen!
Addressed bugs (No. 4 to 6).

We’ve created a compatibility table:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1juQENg_l0S82z5_LC-B7JKmJ6db9l3BXkpEdsVfp2SY/edit?usp=sharing

