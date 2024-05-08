Patch Update 20240508

Game Content Optimization
1.Fixed a critical plot issue in the evening of Day 54 with MISUZU.
2.Fixed bugs related to language switching.
Thank you for your support !
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.Fixed a critical plot issue in the evening of Day 54 with MISUZU.
2.Fixed bugs related to language switching.
Thank you for your support !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update