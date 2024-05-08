 Skip to content

Love X Crotch X GYM update for 8 May 2024

Patch Update 20240508

Patch Update 20240508
Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Content Optimization

1.Fixed a critical plot issue in the evening of Day 54 with MISUZU.
2.Fixed bugs related to language switching.

Thank you for your support !

Changed files in this update

