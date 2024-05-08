 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 8 May 2024

Update 2.2.364. Fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14300262 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we've made several fixes and improvements. We've fixed the issue of mobs spawning in impassable areas on the new island, added the display of quality in recipes for the new jewelry bonus, and adjusted the repair cost of light shields. Additionally, giant crabs have been added to the naturalist's journal along with clarification for pets that cannot be tamed. Among other things, we've added the ability to interact with NPCs and buildings without dismounting.
More details about all changes: #patch-notes

Get Wild Terra 2 and rewards packs:
https://wildterra2.com/#packs-63be750abd3b08727629d9c4

Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Update 2.2.364. Changelog

Changes and improvements:
  • Fixed mob spawning in impassable areas on the new island.
  • Pages for the Giant crab and Black giant crab have been added to the naturalist's journal, providing information about loot and new unlockable bonuses.
  • The taming section of the journal will now display information if a pet cannot be tamed.
  • Fixed a bug in calculating Witchcraft experience when skinning the Black crab claw organ.
  • Fixed a bug with the bonus for increasing quality when crafting items on the new jewelry.
  • Fixed the display of quality range in recipes with an active quality increase bonus.
  • Removed duplicate items from NPC shops. Necessary quantities can be purchased via Ctrl + Click combination.
  • Balanced repair prices for light shields: Keeper's Shield, Shield-target, and Morbium light shield.
  • Fixed the display of long item names in the auction.
  • The display of the "Show recipe" button in the inventory has been fixed when recipes are absent.
  • Added the ability to use lanterns and collect resources for settlers with access to production buildings.
  • Added the ability to interact with NPCs and buildings without dismounting.

Changed files in this update

Win64 Depot 1134701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link