Update 2.2.364. Fixes and improvements

In this update, we've made several fixes and improvements. We've fixed the issue of mobs spawning in impassable areas on the new island, added the display of quality in recipes for the new jewelry bonus, and adjusted the repair cost of light shields. Additionally, giant crabs have been added to the naturalist's journal along with clarification for pets that cannot be tamed. Among other things, we've added the ability to interact with NPCs and buildings without dismounting.

Changes and improvements: