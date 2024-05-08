BUGFIX - Adding a button layout to the newsfeed

Share · View all patches · Build 14300174 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Merchants!

Yet another small hotfix has been deployed for Moonlighter, adding a button/key layout for full-screen, major announcements appearing as you open the game. Now you will see what each button/key does for the sake of making the newsfeed more intuitive and user-friendly.

This is how it looks for keyboard users:

And this is what controller users will see:

Thanks to our Discord members for bringing out this issue, and everyone for your patience.

Have a great week!

Digital Sun