BUGFIX - Adding a button layout to the newsfeed

Greetings, Merchants!
Yet another small hotfix has been deployed for Moonlighter, adding a button/key layout for full-screen, major announcements appearing as you open the game. Now you will see what each button/key does for the sake of making the newsfeed more intuitive and user-friendly.
This is how it looks for keyboard users:
And this is what controller users will see:
Thanks to our Discord members for bringing out this issue, and everyone for your patience.
Have a great week!
Digital Sun
