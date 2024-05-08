🔪 Weapons - key recipes, stats, and fighting styles

Howdy, Chiefs and Chieftainesses!

Now that we have a good menu of the animals available for hunting, covered the basics of tactics and how to use them against each of the prey types, let’s take a careful look at the Weapons. Why, how and when to produce each type, and which hunting levels mean what.

However, before you process further, be sure to equip yourselves with the very first tool that makes crafting possible. With its name leaving much to the imagination, **

Chopper

** was our ancestors’ Swiss Knife without a doubt.



Chopping, carving up animals, creating first weapons and so much more – be sure to create it from 2 Rocks, and equip it on your character as soon as possible while following the in-game tutorial.

Club



Your very first proper weapon, made of out wooden Logs which you transform thanks to the Chopper. Good at whacking down fowls and rabbits, dealing Blunt damage, but not very effective against bigger animals.

Torch



Very first source of light, warmth, and danger – all in one! Gather some Logs and Stalks, and combine those at the Camp Fire. It will burn and set your target on fire, so beware!

Stone Mallet



In order to unlock it, you have to level up your skills, and open the second stage of the technology tree. Constructed from a Rock, a Log, and some Strings, with the help of a Chopper, the Mallet allows you not only to hunt, but also build and construct. It is your second Blunt melee weapon, with high damage.

Stone Axe



Another more advanced tool that leads the secret life of a weapon. Its recipe requires very similar compounds just like [b]the Mallet, swapping Rocks for Flints[/b]. When equipped, you can try picking on bigger animals than deers, and chiselling off rocks for improved recipes. This is your first Slashing weapon, and whose wounds bleed.

Javelin



Primitive, gaunt and bare minimum – here’s your very first melee weapon that works at range as well! As with all crafting recipes, you need better tools now to prepare it, meaning Stone Axe rather than the Chopper. Use it against animals that are more susceptible to Piercing damage, and those fleeing as soon as they see you. In close combat, it’s not that effective.

Bone Spear



Well, well, well! Look at this beauty of a bone-crowned spear – once you are more versed in crafting, you can be privy to more advanced ranged weapons like this. Iconic, and doubling also as a tool in crafting recipes, this spear is more durable and will aid you against more vicious, higher-level predators, offering better Piercing damage. You can also knock back your enemies once you equip it, however – it’s useless in direct melee combat.

Blade



Cut, strike, and evade! The mother of today’s knives, the Blade requires more advanced technology and finesse in its production, and a Grinding Stone to sharpen its Bone. Be sure to use it in close-ranged combat for_ Slashing damage _against smaller, and less tenacious animals. Unnless, of course, you are proficient at dodging and rolling, then this weapon may very well prove your favourite against any elements! It is also an advanced crafting tool and will help you with preparation for the final weapon of the game.

Bow



And finally, crem de la crème of our armoury. Improved rather in a cosmetic manner than functional over centuries well until today, the bow and its arrows allow you to comfortably hunt all small and big animals, and deal Piercing damage.

Blade is required to process Sinews instead of Strings for its production.

🎯 To summarize, we have 3 Technological Levels

that you have to keep in mind when producing weapons and crafting tools:

**

Levallois – Chooper, Camp Fire

Mousterian – Stone Axe

Animal Processing – Stone Axe, Grinding Stone, Blade



There are also dedicated Workstations **that you unlock over time and mastering crafting recipes, but that is a tale for another update and introducing you further to key resources of the game and what to best use them for – stay tuned!

Many thanks, and may the Sun bless your steps!

Polyperfect Team