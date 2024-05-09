 Skip to content

Tales from Candleforth update for 9 May 2024

Tales From Candleforth Patch Notes (1.2.2.)

9 May 2024

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where a blank textbox froze the game if the player tried to leave the apothecary just after getting the first ingredient.
  • Fixed some minor localization bugs (english, japanese, german, italian).

