OneMoreNight - Update - 8/05/2024

The following functions have been improved.

1- el costume de Bunny G ha cambiado, y se anadio el anterior a la lista de trajes.

2- The character selection map has been renewed.

3- The male version was added, from the first class, it is in testing, not available at the moment, but it will arrive soon.

4- I have adjusted the central command map (Ship), adding some extra things, you can check it whenever you want.

5- I have added a new open world map, but you still won't be able to access it, I will tell you how later.

6- I have adjusted and added, new prototypes of letters

7- I have optimized the central command.

New enemies, more difficult than the previous ones, will soon arrive in One More night in a matter of a month or less.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.