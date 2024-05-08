OneMoreNight - Update - 8/05/2024

 Skip to content

One More Night update for 8 May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14300060 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 07:32:42 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following functions have been improved.

1- el costume de Bunny G ha cambiado, y se anadio el anterior a la lista de trajes.
2- The character selection map has been renewed.
3- The male version was added, from the first class, it is in testing, not available at the moment, but it will arrive soon.
4- I have adjusted the central command map (Ship), adding some extra things, you can check it whenever you want.
5- I have added a new open world map, but you still won't be able to access it, I will tell you how later.
6- I have adjusted and added, new prototypes of letters
7- I have optimized the central command.

New enemies, more difficult than the previous ones, will soon arrive in One More night in a matter of a month or less.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.

