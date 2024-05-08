 Skip to content

Subspace Discovery update for 8 May 2024

v0.12.01 - 2024-05-08

v0.12.01 - 2024-05-08

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [new] Added UI pinning support for Cargo, Health Bars, FPS and Ping
• [tune] V1 is now fully removed, with many adjustments made in the process
• [tune] Added text to unresearched buildings, explaining that access requires initial research
• [tune] Removed refinery visual glitch
• [tune] Added a virtual keyboard on Windows when a controller is used to open the input dialog
• [tune] Visually improved the new player name dialog; it now requires pressing a button to accept the name and no longer accepts accidental enter key presses, @----
• [tune] Chat window now shows a scrollbar and allows for controller input to scroll
• [tune] Controller now uses a virtual cursor for the Command Dialog instead of the D-Pad
• [tune] Improved Shipyard hull selection, @Valens Rahl
• [tune] Simplified Hull and Modules notation by removing the separate enhance level and always showing the full tier, like T1.3
• [tune] Increased the repair amount for higher-level ships
• [tune] Increased random enemies from tier 5 to 7
• [tune] Subspace Boss will always be present and can reach one higher tier
• [tune] Increased material stack in personal storage to 10k and 50k
• [tune] Corrected the shipyard button to show the correct mode, i.e., "enhance" vs "tier up"
• [tune] Shipyard now shows the option to "Size up" the hull if the maximum tier has been reached and the hull size is not maxed yet; resource costs will be rebalanced in the future
• [tune] If cargo storage is shrunk due to license changes, the cargo will no longer vanish but will be delivered by mail
• [tune] Adjusted weekly event strength for combat, which now correctly uses researched V2 weapon tiers
• [tune] Combined experience gain from armor and shields into one message
• [tune] Combat experience is now sent to the client in a more consistent way, no longer while combat is active
• [tune] Added tier to the enemy hover-over tooltip
• [tune] Improved Shipyard layout to reduce overlapping and corrected some UI issues
• [tune] Improved POI region (arrows pointing, for instance, to player ships or items)
• [fix] Recycling will no longer return more materials than were used to build it, @----
• [fix] Research Blueprints now drop correctly, @Valens Rahl
• [fix] Fixed server crash when recycling a powerful item, @Sakuya

