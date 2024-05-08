v0.12.01 - 2024-05-08

• [new] Added UI pinning support for Cargo, Health Bars, FPS and Ping

• [tune] V1 is now fully removed, with many adjustments made in the process

• [tune] Added text to unresearched buildings, explaining that access requires initial research

• [tune] Removed refinery visual glitch

• [tune] Added a virtual keyboard on Windows when a controller is used to open the input dialog

• [tune] Visually improved the new player name dialog; it now requires pressing a button to accept the name and no longer accepts accidental enter key presses, @----

• [tune] Chat window now shows a scrollbar and allows for controller input to scroll

• [tune] Controller now uses a virtual cursor for the Command Dialog instead of the D-Pad

• [tune] Improved Shipyard hull selection, @Valens Rahl

• [tune] Simplified Hull and Modules notation by removing the separate enhance level and always showing the full tier, like T1.3

• [tune] Increased the repair amount for higher-level ships

• [tune] Increased random enemies from tier 5 to 7

• [tune] Subspace Boss will always be present and can reach one higher tier

• [tune] Increased material stack in personal storage to 10k and 50k

• [tune] Corrected the shipyard button to show the correct mode, i.e., "enhance" vs "tier up"

• [tune] Shipyard now shows the option to "Size up" the hull if the maximum tier has been reached and the hull size is not maxed yet; resource costs will be rebalanced in the future

• [tune] If cargo storage is shrunk due to license changes, the cargo will no longer vanish but will be delivered by mail

• [tune] Adjusted weekly event strength for combat, which now correctly uses researched V2 weapon tiers

• [tune] Combined experience gain from armor and shields into one message

• [tune] Combat experience is now sent to the client in a more consistent way, no longer while combat is active

• [tune] Added tier to the enemy hover-over tooltip

• [tune] Improved Shipyard layout to reduce overlapping and corrected some UI issues

• [tune] Improved POI region (arrows pointing, for instance, to player ships or items)

• [fix] Recycling will no longer return more materials than were used to build it, @----

• [fix] Research Blueprints now drop correctly, @Valens Rahl

• [fix] Fixed server crash when recycling a powerful item, @Sakuya