Noblesse Oblige: Legacy of the Sorcerer Kings update for 8 May 2024

v0.11.1.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14299952 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 07:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated to v0.11.1.5 to fix a rare crash that could occur when hitting an Enthralled enemy with certain skills. Please report if you have this issue in the new version.

