- Veteran dwarves will now get a special border in the inventory
- Added Battlerune: Cataclysm (Harvest + Nightmare + Void Slash)
- Fixed an issue where the Vengeance Rune was classified as offensive
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 8 May 2024
Update v1.10.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update