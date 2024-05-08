 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Update v1.10.5

Build 14299921

  • Veteran dwarves will now get a special border in the inventory
  • Added Battlerune: Cataclysm (Harvest + Nightmare + Void Slash)
  • Fixed an issue where the Vengeance Rune was classified as offensive

