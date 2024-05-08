Patch version 0.6.6b (Beta Branch)

This beta branch patch adds another new enemy to Act 5 and rebalances some encounters, as well as including a couple of bugfixes. Character lore entries for Act 5 heroes have also been filled out, for folks who like to read those.
Changelog for version 0.6.6b
- Added another new enemy type to Act 5
- Reworked a couple Act 5 Extreme Danger encounters to increase their difficulty
- Moved Inscriber and Frozen form Claire's drones to drone slot, so they don't block other summon skills and can exist at the same time
- Increased damage on a couple of Inventor's granted invention skills
- Filled out status menu lore entries for new heroes
- Fixed some more issues with Big Blob boss' split skill being able to soft-lock the game in certain instances
- Fixed item menu not reappearing when backing out of using an item created by Chemist's Mix skill
- Fixed spear sprite for throw spear skills not being flipped when used by enemies
- Fixed a couple of small graphical errors with new heroes
Changed depots in beta branch