Build 14299787 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 06:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Some enemies in Stage 4 and 6 didn't render the right way due to recent changes to the engine, this should be fixed now.

Dreadnought boss in Stage 3 has slightly less HP once the middle weak spot is exposed.

That's all for now, happy gaming everyone!