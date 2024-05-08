 Skip to content

Bone Meal update for 8 May 2024

0.1c Update

This update is mostly visual, adding:

  • Visual upgrade changes on most facilities
  • 3D illusion on the House, Workshop, and Greenhouse
  • Interactable generator
  • Minor balance and bugfixes

Next update will take a bit longer while some greater gameplay elements are integrated. It will most likely invalidate prior saves when it comes, something I am not very concerned with in early access. I may tinker with public betas a week before releasing an update which invalidates saves, but that will probably come later.

v0.2 next...

