0.1c Update

This update is mostly visual, adding:

Visual upgrade changes on most facilities

3D illusion on the House, Workshop, and Greenhouse

Interactable generator

Minor balance and bugfixes

Next update will take a bit longer while some greater gameplay elements are integrated. It will most likely invalidate prior saves when it comes, something I am not very concerned with in early access. I may tinker with public betas a week before releasing an update which invalidates saves, but that will probably come later.

v0.2 next...