Circle Hitter update for 8 May 2024

v1.1.1 Balance Update

8 May 2024

Late game (20W points +) Reduced the rate of pick-up circle generation in the late game due to the possibility of the game not ending if the props are generated too quickly, and without affecting the front-mid game experience.

