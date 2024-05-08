Late game (20W points +) Reduced the rate of pick-up circle generation in the late game due to the possibility of the game not ending if the props are generated too quickly, and without affecting the front-mid game experience.
Circle Hitter update for 8 May 2024
v1.1.1 Balance Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1335941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update