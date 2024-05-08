ver 0.5.6 UPDATE

Attention
Before updating, please ensure that Cloud Save is enabled.
If Cloud Save is disabled, save data may not transfer correctly.
注意
アップデートを行う前にクラウドセーブが有効になっているか、必ず確認してください。
クラウドセーブが無効の場合、セーブデータの引継ぎが正常に行えません。
Update Details
- Implement an item warehouse.
- Fix a bug that occurs when entering the town's shop immediately after loading a save.
- Lock the in-game FPS at 60 to accommodate high refresh rate monitors.
- Implement optimizations on other minor details.
アップデート内容
・アイテム倉庫を実装
・セーブロード後、すぐに町のショップに入ると発生するバグを修正
・ゲーム内FPSを60に固定（高リフレッシュレートモニターへの対応）
・その他細かな点について最適化を実施。
Changed files in this update