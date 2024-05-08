 Skip to content

Soul Wizards & Roguelite update for 8 May 2024

ver 0.5.6 UPDATE

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention
Before updating, please ensure that Cloud Save is enabled.
If Cloud Save is disabled, save data may not transfer correctly.

注意
アップデートを行う前にクラウドセーブが有効になっているか、必ず確認してください。
クラウドセーブが無効の場合、セーブデータの引継ぎが正常に行えません。

Update Details

  • Implement an item warehouse.
  • Fix a bug that occurs when entering the town's shop immediately after loading a save.
  • Lock the in-game FPS at 60 to accommodate high refresh rate monitors.
  • Implement optimizations on other minor details.

アップデート内容
・アイテム倉庫を実装
・セーブロード後、すぐに町のショップに入ると発生するバグを修正
・ゲーム内FPSを60に固定（高リフレッシュレートモニターへの対応）
・その他細かな点について最適化を実施。

