【Patch Note】Monica sells items of more variety! Multiple optimizations made!

v1.0-a0284e5.2024.0507.16

Dear Commanders, we're getting ready for a major update at the end of this May. Please note that the Live version and PTR may not see any big updates except for hot fixes before then. Thanks for your constant patience and support!

Today's patch has been deployed, please refer to the details below for more information. Please note that some of the changes/bug Fixes will affect the game's difficulty.

[General]

1.Monica Bridges - (the merchant in Trade Port) now sells items of more variety, including [Shell Maker], [Material Storage], [Battery Pack], [Fiber], [Repeater]. Greatly increased the item stack available on purchasing items from Monica the merchant.

2.Research of Prewar Artillery can be unlocked after clearing [Snow Ruins] on Difficulty II.

3.Inreased the reward for each wave in [Infinity Siege] from 25 to 100 Gold; for each wave in [Darkest Before Dawn] from 25 to 200 Gold.

4.Space for [Dismantler], [Resources Converter] and [Power Converter] has expanded from 55 to 66.

5.Increased the Basic Material capacity of Core Tower from 600 to 1,000.

6.New savefile now starts with 500 golds in hand.

[Outpost]

1.Fixed the uneven attachment of tiles.

2.Added a limitation for the pop-ups in [Edit Mode] in case of any stuck caused by multiple UI.

[Level]

1.In [Snow Ruins] Recovery Day map, the location of Prewar Artillery has been changed, making its firing more visible.

2.Level design adjustment: Added support facility CWIS specially target on Missiles on both sides of the camp in [Snow Ruins] on Difficulty I/II/III.

3.Optimized terrain and POIs of mission [Outpost 11] .

[Enemies]

1.Fixed the problem that Envoys may spawn at a position that’s too close to your outpost in City Ruin’s Recovery Day.

2.Optimized the path finding algorithm of some enemies'. Reduced the situation where enemies may shoot at obstacles such as the wall.

3.Optimized the targeting mechanism of Scorpions. Reduced the situation where they may stop attacking.

4.Improvement on combat experience of early stage: Added attack route of enemies from the right side in Recovery Day of [Windy Desert].

[Optimization]

1.Optimized the performance of some explosion effects, and the special effects of CWIS's shooting.

2.Optimized the animation performance of outpost Showff in Hangar

3.Optimized visual and lighting performance of the interaction with [Yulia], [Nightingale] and [Sophia].

4.General adjustment: added a pop-up "Archive failed! Insufficient disk memory".

5.Optimization on [Recruit Operatives] page: added sound effects and badges. Added a skill icon on each operative for clearer specialization distinction.

6.Optimized the performance consumption of Morph XEN [Electrofield].

7.Optimized the performance of mission [Outpost 11].

8.Improvement on Tutorials of early stage: Added Tutorial Missions and videos in the Exploration Day and Recovery Day of [Windy Desert].

[Audio]

1.Optimized the abnormal low volume in the mission [Outpost 11].

2.Optimized the problem with [Focus] XEN being too loud.

3.Fixed the problem that the UI sound effect appears late in the Bullet Time under Command Mode.

[XENs]

1.Fixed the problem that the effects of Morph XEN [Gale] may disappear soon in some terrains.

2.Fixed the problem with abnormal numeric in the combination of Booster Xen [Condense] and Morph XENs such as [Blackhole], [Suppression Field] and [Cooldown Field].

3.Fixed the problem that the special effects of ping from [Re-Initialize] did not follow the targets.

[BUG FIXES]

1.Deleted all the remaining Emergency Aid.

2.Optimized the modeling problems of some underground POIs.

3.Fixed the problem that using Scan Gloves while silding may stop the character's following action.

4.Fixed the problem that the Nebulas may get stuck in the [Darkest Before Dawn] map.

5.Fixed the problem with abnormal first person animation when installing turrets for Guardian.

6.Fixed the problem that enemies kept spawning from both sides of your outpost during the break wave in Recovery Day.

7.Fixed the problem that the same batch of items may show repeatedly in the shop if refreshing too fast.

8.Fixed the problem that cabinets may float in the air in some POIs.

9.Fixed the problem that Autoloader failed to pick up the reverted ammo boxes.

10.Fixed the problem that the foundation of support facilities gets destroyed after healed.

11.Fixed the problem that characters may get stuck if standing on the Stakewall and upgraded it.

12.Fixed the problem that Storm Apostle could walk inside the outpost.

13.Fixed the problem with abnormal Armed Helicopter HP in [City Ruins].

14.Fixed the problem that drones can be used to recover mission items in the mission of [The Nebulas].

15.Fixed the abnormal firing effects for EMP Tank.

16.Fixed the problem that amplifiers did not charge another target with a qualified target existing.

17.Fixed the problem that Turrets can not be installed on an Amp Rack which is installed on ramps.

18.Fixed some abnormal modeling collision in the mission of [The Nebulas].

19.Fixed the problem with the invalid remote damage bonus of heroic [Marksman Core Gun].

20.Fixed the problem that indicator on [Shell Maker] did not work according to the operation status.

21.Fixed missing firing effects of Kronos's EMP.

22.Fixed the abnormal marching performance of Scorpions in Infinity Siege from guest players' persepcetive.

23.Fixed the problem that Gunner may fail to cause damage.

24.Fixed the problem that EMP shells from Kronos may disconnect the outpost while destroying it.

25.Fixed the problem with abnormal difficulty of patrolling enemies in [Snow Ruins].

26.Fixed the abnormal plaid of Field Storage in the Recovery Preparation due to placing and sorting.

27.Fixed the problem that the special effect of Morph XEN [Electrofield] may show different color for guest players.

28.Fixed the problem that [Cargo Drone] may get stuck in the air after recovery.

29.Fixed the problem that the special effect of Morph XEN [Orbit] may show different color for guest players.

30.Fixed the problem that rewarded Prewar Artillery Formation failed to get upgraded.

31.Fixed the abnormal description of [Buried Chest].

32.Fixed the wrong displayed name and description of an event where you can deploy a 105mm Artillery for free in Command Mode.

33.Fixed the problem that [Chain] XEN failed to cause damage to Kronos.

34.Fixed the problem with silent dialogs under languages except Chinese and English when the setting "Same as subtitle language" is turned on.

35.Fixed the problem with abnormal tips from merchants in the black market after a tour.

36.Fixed the problem with some repeatedly played dialogs.