Patch notes 5/13/24

A new patch is up for No More Heroes. Here's what's new:

Keyboard and mouse are now fully supported.

Gamepad rebinding is now supported.

Fixed an issue where the game would not work properly in Offline mode.

Fixed an issue where the following achievements did not unlock properly: Dial M for Massacre, Gym Rat, Dump Donator and No More Hero.

Fixed an issue where the game crashed at the ranking screen after a battle with Holly Summers.

Fixed minor bugs.

As we mentioned on the Community Forums, we brought post-launch maintenance of this version of the game in-house in order to fix achievements, implement keyboard and mouse support, and fix other issues. We recognize that this has taken a long time to release and apologize for the lack of updates as we worked on this patch. Thank you for your patience and know that we are continuing to work on an update for No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, and will provide additional details on that patch as we are able.

If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.

Build ID: 14299494