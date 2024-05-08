 Skip to content

Internet Cafe Evolution update for 8 May 2024

Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.1)

Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have adjusted some of the English translations. If there are any inaccuracies or doubts, please feel free to send us an email.

The content of this update：

  1. Add the function of batch replacement of computers.

  2. The load-bearing column can be rebuilt and removed at a cost of money.

  3. Add fatigue symbols to the network management interface.

  4. In sandbox mode, the store can be transferred as a whole.

  5. Optimize street lighting to avoid multiple exposures and improve performance.

