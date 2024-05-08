Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.1)

We have adjusted some of the English translations. If there are any inaccuracies or doubts, please feel free to send us an email.
The content of this update：
Add the function of batch replacement of computers.
The load-bearing column can be rebuilt and removed at a cost of money.
Add fatigue symbols to the network management interface.
In sandbox mode, the store can be transferred as a whole.
Optimize street lighting to avoid multiple exposures and improve performance.
Changed files in this update