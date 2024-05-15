Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Hotfix 1.4

Issue resolved:
- Fixed an issue preventing the user to recruit Lam under certain condition.
- Fixed a bug in the Cook Battle mini-game.
- Fixed an issue where the enemy encounter rate was affected by the monitor refresh rate.
