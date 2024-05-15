 Skip to content

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes update for 15 May 2024

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Hotfix 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14299351 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 14:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issue resolved:

  • Fixed an issue preventing the user to recruit Lam under certain condition.
  • Fixed a bug in the Cook Battle mini-game.
  • Fixed an issue where the enemy encounter rate was affected by the monitor refresh rate.

