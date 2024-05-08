 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 8 May 2024

Patch version 0.6.6b (Beta Branch)

Patch version 0.6.6b (Beta Branch)

Last edited 8 May 2024

This beta branch patch adds another new enemy to Act 5 and rebalances some encounters, as well as including a couple of bugfixes. Character lore entries for Act 5 heroes have also been filled out, for folks who like to read those.

Changelog for version 0.6.6b

  • Added another new enemy type to Act 5
  • Reworked a couple Act 5 Extreme Danger encounters to increase their difficulty
  • Moved Inscriber and Frozen form Claire's drones to drone slot, so they don't block other summon skills and can exist at the same time
  • Increased damage on a couple of Inventor's granted invention skills
  • Filled out status menu lore entries for new heroes
  • Fixed some more issues with Big Blob boss' split skill being able to soft-lock the game in certain instances
  • Fixed spear sprite for throw spear skills not being flipped when used by enemies
  • Fixed a couple of small graphical errors with new heroes

