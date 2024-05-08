 Skip to content

MAJOR Stepan 's Life update for 8 May 2024

GLOBAL UPDATE IN STEPAN'S LIFE!

MAJOR Stepan 's Life update for 8 May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14299213 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 07:52:10 UTC

A lot of work and effort has gone into this big, massive update, so we hope you enjoy this MASSIVE UPDATE!!!

List of additions and changes in the game:

  1. LOCATIONS EXPANDED! Now you can study them for a long time! And now the city doesn’t look like a “rectum.”
  2. The Six has been completely updated.
  3. Hospital updated.
  4. The snow and ALMOST everything related to the New Year has been removed!
  5. Changed the main menu.
  6. The game interface (UI) has been partially changed.
  7. Gameplay in day 2 has been partially changed.
  8. And a bunch of other minor fixes and bug fixes...

And the 2 most important things in this update: APPEARED AUTO-SAVES AND... 2 NEW ENDINGS!
You will have to try hard to get all 3 endings in the game!

Good luck with your passage! Have a good game! :)

