GLOBAL UPDATE IN STEPAN'S LIFE!

A lot of work and effort has gone into this big, massive update, so we hope you enjoy this MASSIVE UPDATE!!!
List of additions and changes in the game:
- LOCATIONS EXPANDED! Now you can study them for a long time! And now the city doesn’t look like a “rectum.”
- The Six has been completely updated.
- Hospital updated.
- The snow and ALMOST everything related to the New Year has been removed!
- Changed the main menu.
- The game interface (UI) has been partially changed.
- Gameplay in day 2 has been partially changed.
- And a bunch of other minor fixes and bug fixes...
And the 2 most important things in this update: APPEARED AUTO-SAVES AND... 2 NEW ENDINGS!
You will have to try hard to get all 3 endings in the game!
Good luck with your passage! Have a good game! :)
Changed files in this update